The 3-Ingredient Cool Whip Candy That Tastes Like A Store-Bought Fave

There's a way to make a super tasty candy bar at home — and it only requires three ingredients. And if that isn't enough to convince you, this homemade candy bar also tastes extremely similar to a store-bought favorite: 3 Musketeers. Just like the classic candy bar — which originated because of food rationing — this homemade version is chocolatey, fluffy, and guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Here are the three ingredients you need: an 8-ounce tub of Cool Whip, 6 cups of milk chocolate (divided), and 1 ½ tablespoons of vegetable shortening. Start by melting half of the chocolate chips in a mixing bowl, then combine with the full tub of Cool Whip. Pour the mixture into a square pan lined with plastic wrap, spread it into an even layer, and pop into the freezer for about 30 minutes to harden.

Once the 30 minutes is up, take the pan out of the freezer and lift the plastic wrap out to remove the chocolate candy mixture. Cut the mixture into bars — whatever size you prefer, whether it's typical candy bar size or mini candy bar size. Finally, melt the remaining milk chocolate, then dip each candy bar into the chocolate to fully coat. Pop the chocolate-covered candy pieces back into the freezer for about an hour, or until they're completely firm. Last but not least, enjoy as many homemade candy bars as you please.