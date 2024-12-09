Fix Runny Homemade Frosting With One Extra Ingredient

Homemade frosting is, more often than not, better than its store-bought counterpart. However, it can be frustrating if it doesn't turn out just right. One common problem, for example, is the consistency not being thick enough. Luckily, there's an easy — and delicious — way to fix this: Add a scoop of peanut butter.

As anyone who has ever enjoyed peanut butter very well knows, it has a thick consistency — similar to how you want frosting to be. Start by adding just a teaspoon of peanut butter per cup of frosting, folding it in and gauging if you need more. For this application, use homogenized peanut butter and not the natural kind, since the oil often separates.

Of course, the one caveat — or benefit, if you're a peanut butter lover — is that this method will make the frosting taste a bit like peanut butter. This will work well with a traditional buttercream frosting or a chocolate frosting recipe, since chocolate and peanut butter work so well together. Another heavenly combination? Fruit and peanut butter. With this in mind, infusing peanut butter into something like strawberry or raspberry frosting could also be delicious.