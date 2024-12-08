You've Been Overlooking One Of The Best Ways To Eat Leftover Salmon

Salmon is a nutritionally rich and delicious fish, able to be used across a wide variety of recipes such as almond-crusted salmon or planked salmon with lemon and dill. If you happen to have leftover salmon from a dinner party or you simply made too many portions, don't overlook making this one versatile dish: Salmon frittata. Served at breakfast, lunch or dinner, salmon frittata works with so many different flavors and ingredients. After all, seafood and eggs are already a brunch-time favorite, exemplified by crab cake eggs Benedict.

Salmon can last up to five days in your refrigerator if it's chilled properly, or up to three months in the freezer (though this can make the salmon dry and firm). But regardless of storage method, you have some time to consider your salmon frittata recipe, which isn't that different from making a vegetable and cheese frittata. All you need are eggs, cream, and the vegetables and herbs of your choice that pair well with salmon.