The Panera Menu Item We Didn't Expect To Be One Of The Unhealthiest

If there's any fast food place that you can visit for a reasonably healthy meal on the go, it would be Panera Bread. While many fast food places only have a handful of healthy items to choose from, or you have to order it a special way (à la "Fresco style" at Taco Bell), many of Panera Bread's menu items are healthy enough and can be enjoyed without any alterations.

However, if you don't take a close look at any given Panera Bread item's nutritional values, you can easily order something that isn't near as healthy as you may have thought. The Bacon Turkey Bravo sandwich is one of these items, with astonishingly high values in some key negative areas that negate the healthy benefits you'd expect from a turkey-forward meal. The three key areas where the 870-calorie Bacon Turkey Bravo fails the healthy test are in its fats, cholesterol, and sodium. Its content of each blows past where a single meal should be.