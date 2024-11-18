Does The Idaho Spud Bar Actually Contain Potatoes?

You'd be out for a root awakening if you had your eyes peeled for potatoes on the ingredient list of Idaho's favorite candy bar, the Idaho Spud Bar. But no one could blame you for trying. Even though potatoes are grown in every state in the United States and approximately 125 countries, nine out of 10 Americans associate Idaho with potatoes. The state, which has been growing potatoes since the 1830s, is now the largest producer of potatoes in the country. But it also produces one of the 10 most iconic candies of the past, the Idaho Spud. If you like dark chocolate, coconut, and marshmallow, this spud's for you.

The Idaho Candy Company first began coating cocoa-flavored marshmallow with a dark chocolatey coating, sprinkling it with coconut and shaping it to look like a potato for its best-selling bar in 1918. Unlike most marshmallows, which are made with gelatin, the Idaho Spud is made with agar-agar, a vegetarian substitute made from seaweed. According to some reviewers on social media, this gives the marshmallow an odd consistency, more spongy than creamy.