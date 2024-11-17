Take Your Beef Chili To The Next Level With One Tender Cut Of Steak
Nothing beats a fragrant bowl of hot chili seasoned with smoky spices and filled with savory beef and spicy chili pepper to warm you up on cold days. And while the classic chili con carne recipe is timeless, there's one upgrade that can bring yours to a new height of deliciousness. Believe it or not, the secret ingredient is a succulent cut of steak.
You heard that right, in our new-and-improved chili, we're swapping out the ground beef for chunks of pan-seared steak. This one-ingredient upgrade may seem small, but believe us when we say that it'll make a huge impact on the taste and feel of the dish. The incorporation is simple: after you've bought your steak, cut it into small chunks, then pan-sear them with a touch of oil (don't add butter, which can mess with the chili's flavor). The nicely caramelized steak chunks will go into your chili to simmer with the rest of the ingredients until the whole thing's cooked and fragrant.
So, what do you get after going through all that hassle? Simply put: a chili that's both familiar and refreshingly new! The steak adds an extra beefy depth and a tender texture that ground beef simply can't match. Plus, the searing process that they've gone through beforehand will give each steak chunk a tasty crust on the exterior. Each spoonful is a satisfying blend of melt-in-your-mouth steak that includes a rich sauce with warming spices. What's not to like?
The cut to choose for your steak chili
If "it sounds expensive" is your first thought when reading this tip — no worries, you don't need to spring for something like a pricey filet mignon to get a good pot of steak chili. This hearty dish is surprisingly flexible when it comes to choosing your beef, and there are plenty of wallet-friendly options that will shine in your pot.
The key is to select cuts that can withstand the long, slow cooking process without turning tough or falling apart. Think of the types of beef you'd use in a stew — these are perfect candidates for your chili (because chili itself is technically a kind of stew). Affordable options like bottom sirloin flap, beef chuck, round, or skirt steak all fit the bill nicely. These cuts offer a good balance of flavor and tenderness, and they won't shrink too much during cooking.
Each cut of beef brings its unique character to the dish, so don't be afraid to experiment to find the one cut that you vibe with the most. As you do, you may stumble on some pretty fun discoveries, like who knew you actually prefer the rich taste of chuck over the chewy texture of skirt steak in your chili?
The final touchups for your steak chili
Once your steak chili is finished, spend a little bit of time to give it a touchup before placing it onto the dinner table. A quick and easy method is to sprinkle some shredded cheese on top. If you like it sharp, choose cheddar, but if it's extra spice you're after, try some Monterey Jack. Whatever you pick, the melty and creamy texture will perfectly complement the rich, beefy flavors of the chili.
And say you'd like your chili with a sour tang to it, then the go-to condiment is often sour cream. But here's a free tip: give ranch dressing a shot. For some, it's an even better way to contrast the richness of the dish than sour cream! Garnish with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro leaves to brighten the whole dish with a burst of herbal flavor and you're good to go.
Last but not least, let's talk sides. Since chili is such a rich dish, it's important to have something to soak up the flavor a little. A few slices of cornbread will be awesome, then. Plain bread is alright but if you want to go all-in on the spice, try your hands at making some cast-iron pan jalapeño cornbread. The tingling spice-laced sweetness and tender texture of the bread offer a delightful contrast to the chili. Once you dig into this comforting meal, it'll quickly become your choice of comfort food in the cold!