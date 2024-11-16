Expert Tips For Seasoning Air Fryer Lamb Chops
There are plenty of delicious meals that you can make in the air fryer — including lamb chops. Yep, all you need is your trusty air fryer to perfectly cook lamb chops. The cooking process in the air fryer is quite simple, so the main thing that you need to worry about is getting the seasoning right. To find out the best tips for seasoning air fryer lamb chops, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Clare Andrews, the cookbook author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals."
However, before you season, Andrews says to make sure the lamb chops have a dry surface — you can achieve this simply by patting them with a paper towel. From there, it's time to season. Andrews suggests paprika, garlic, and rosemary, as well as butter and olive oil. She says, "These flavors enhance lamb's natural richness."
Andrews advises — and we agree — that you season and marinate the lamb chops overnight for the most flavorful outcome. However, she says, "If you're short on time, even marinating for an hour can provide a significant flavor boost, allowing the spices to permeate the meat and making each bite deeply flavourful.
What seasonings should you avoid for lamb chops?
When it comes to seasoning, knowing what not to do is just as important. Clare Andrews says, "While you can experiment with a variety of seasonings, it's wise to avoid heavy marinades with too much acid (like lemon juice) or salt, as these can start to break down the meat if left on for too long."
If you love the flavors of salt and lemon juice, this doesn't necessarily mean you have to avoid them. Just keep in mind the cookbook author's advice about those ingredients breaking down the meat after too long — stick to using these ingredients only if you plan on marinating for a short time.
When in doubt, stick to a recipe. But if you're a seasoned pro who wants to test out something more ambitious, try pistachio and goat cheese-crusted lamb chops. And if you're going to experiment, Andrews says to stick to "herbs and light rubs," which will "preserve the meat's natural tenderness and flavor."