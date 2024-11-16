Expert Tips For Seasoning Air Fryer Lamb Chops

There are plenty of delicious meals that you can make in the air fryer — including lamb chops. Yep, all you need is your trusty air fryer to perfectly cook lamb chops. The cooking process in the air fryer is quite simple, so the main thing that you need to worry about is getting the seasoning right. To find out the best tips for seasoning air fryer lamb chops, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Clare Andrews, the cookbook author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals."

However, before you season, Andrews says to make sure the lamb chops have a dry surface — you can achieve this simply by patting them with a paper towel. From there, it's time to season. Andrews suggests paprika, garlic, and rosemary, as well as butter and olive oil. She says, "These flavors enhance lamb's natural richness."

Andrews advises — and we agree — that you season and marinate the lamb chops overnight for the most flavorful outcome. However, she says, "If you're short on time, even marinating for an hour can provide a significant flavor boost, allowing the spices to permeate the meat and making each bite deeply flavourful.