The Thermometer Tip You Need For Perfectly Cooked Thanksgiving Turkey
At Thanksgiving dinner (and let's be honest, at many other holiday gatherings, too) the turkey is the star of the show. And, with so much emphasis placed on roasting the perfect turkey, it can be a bit nerve-wracking to do everything right.
The good news is that if you're trying to create a delicious dinner, there are a few temperature tricks you can use to make sure your bird is neither undercooked nor tough and overdone. Daily Meal spoke with Jessie-Sierra Ross, former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." She gave some expert advice on prepping the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
Jessie-Sierra's tip for a perfectly moist turkey is to remove the bird from the oven 20 or 30 minutes before it reaches peak temperature and let residual heat do the rest of the cooking. For this you will want to use a digital, instant-read thermometer, taking the turkey out of the oven when it's at about 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
Why a thermometer is so important
When you cook a turkey, you might be tempted to judge its readiness by the crispy, golden, skin on the outside. However, this can be dangerous. The reason for this is that in order for the meat to be fully cooked and any harmful bacteria to have been eliminated, it needs to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. You can take the temperature in the breast of a whole turkey or in the center of a stuffed turkey. This is why using a meat thermometer is non-negotiable.
Jessie-Sierra Ross says, "After roasting, I like to let my bird rest until it reaches its peak internal temperature (keep the digital thermometer in there!)." Letting the turkey finish cooking from residual heat allows the juices released during cooking to soak back into the turkey, leading to a moist and tender bite.
Beyond using a thermometer when roasting a turkey, Ross explains you'll want to make sure the turkey is completely defrosted. If you don't defrost it, you'll wind up needing more time to cook the bird. In fact, it'll take an extra 50% of the standard cook time! If you're on a tight schedule for your Thanksgiving or holiday party, that could throw a wrench in your plans. With these preparation tips and a meat thermometer on hand, you'll be ready to make the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, no matter how many people you're feeding this holiday.