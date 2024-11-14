The Frozen Side That Is Your Thanksgiving Lifesaver

Whether you're the primary Thanksgiving chef trying to make half a dozen dishes all at once, or just looking to bring something to Friendsgiving (and bread rolls are already called for), its okay to work smarter, not harder. We know asking for help can be difficult, so we spoke to an expert on meal planning about time-saving tips at Thanksgiving. Jessie-Sierra Ross, former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," has advice for home cooks when it comes to side dishes.

Jessie-Sierra says "frozen veggies can be a lifesaver for meal planning! Flash frozen at their peak freshness, frozen vegetables are an affordable and tasty alternative to fresh produce." In fact, frozen vegetables can even contain more nutrients than fresh. However, Jessie-Sierra does give one caveat: "These veggies are most similar to their fresh counterparts when used in wilted or cooked recipes." Keeping that in mind, there are certain recipes that work the best with frozen veggies.