It's Time You Start Beefing Up Your Lasagna With Beans

The whole party seems to come alive anytime lasagna hits the dining table. When you've got layers upon layers of cheese and meat (or veggies) smothered in tomato sauce, every forkful is pure joy. It only gets better when other ingredients join in, elevating the dish with new textures and flavors. Don't limit yourself to the same few choices, however. Think outside the box a little and throw some beans into the baking tray next time you're cooking up lasagna. The result might surprise you in the best way possible.

For something that's typically tangy and hearty like classic lasagna, beans make quite an outstanding addition. After all, there's nothing else in the dish that offers the same earthy, nutty tone as they do. Still, they manage to do both things at once: Diversify the taste profile and blend in perfectly with the rest of the tumultuous flavors. Popping up between each cheesy bite, they're just the subtle twist needed to keep the familiar dish interesting.

Accompanying this flavor wonder is a satisfying textural impact. While the pasta and cheese provide that signature tenderness, the beans add a starchy touch that bulks up the dish. Freshly hot from the oven, these different textures melt seamlessly into one another and then unravel like a dream on your taste buds.