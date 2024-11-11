The Absolute Best Fish To Use For Traditional Homemade Gefilte Fish

Some generations of Jewish children got their first clue about which fish their family preferred after finding a carp swimming in their great-grandparents' bathtub. In the early twentieth century, Jews desiring fresh fish for their gefilte preparation often purchased a carp a few days before they planned on making it. Without much refrigeration available, they kept the fish alive by allowing it to swim in their bathtub for a few days. The practice was so seared in kids' memories that there is even a children's book about it called, appropriately, "The Carp in the Bathtub."

However, perhaps the biggest clue as to which fish was used and how it was prepared often depended on where people were from. Pike, a gentle-flavored fish, became the most commonly used fish in Central Europe since it was the most prevalent freshwater fish in Germany. In Poland, carp, another delicate fish, and/or the strong-flavored whitefish were more common. The Jewish population in the United Kingdom, on the other hand, had more access to saltwater and thus used cod or haddock. Whether or not you liked your gefilte fish sweet, peppery, or cooked with beets depended on where you were from. Those from southern Poland and northern Ukraine, living near sugar beet factories, preferred it sweet, while Lithuanians opted to sprinkle theirs with black pepper. Germans served gefilte fish with vinegar or mayonnaise but Eastern Europeans served it with the hot, spicy horseradish – a sauce that remains the condiment of choice for gefilte fish to this day.

So while there's technically no right or wrong answer when it comes to selecting the best fish for your homemade gefilte fish, if you want to stick to tradition, opt for the commonly used carp, whitefish, and/or pike.