Before You Pack Up Your Grill For The Season, Throw On One Fall Vegetable

You may have thought you had thrown the cover on your grill for the last time this season but you might want to rethink that. Knowing that you can get the most out of one of our Fall favorites, butternut squash, will make you want to pull out your tongs, throw on your coat, and either turn on the gas or light up the charcoal for at least one more night of grilling.

Why go through all the effort of firing up the grill when you can stay warm and cozy inside while your butternut squash roasts in the oven? There are several reasons, the simplest of which is to save time. Grilling cooks at a higher temperature and for shorter periods of time than roasting does. You'll also get a different, if not, better texture. Roasting, which applies an even temperature throughout the cooking process, makes vegetables nice and crispy throughout. Grilling, on the other hand, gives butternut squash a charred, crisp exterior, which is a lovely contrast to the creamy, smooth interior.

But the most important reason to light up the grill is undeniably the taste. The dry heat of the grill turns the starches in butternut squash into sugars, giving them a nice, caramelized sweetness with a hint of subtle smokiness. You can even turn up that smoky flavor by placing wood chips on top of your coal or briquettes.