Michael Symon's Top Tips For Grilling Thanksgiving Turkey

When it comes to Thanksgiving, most peoples' primary concern is how to cook the turkey. After all, it's something that only happens once or twice a year, and so the majority of home cooks feel a little rusty by the time Thanksgiving rolls back around. This year, instead of deep frying or oven roasting the turkey, consider grilling.

To start you down the grilling path with spring in your step, we asked Chef Michael Symon, host of Symon's Dinners Cooking Out and frequent Food Network collaborator on shows such as Iron Chef America, and Burgers, Brew & 'Que. He provided exclusive turkey-grilling tips when we spoke to him at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival.

As for why Symon uses his grill almost every year at Thanksgiving, he thinks "it's the better way to do it. It frees up space in your oven, so you could have your turkey going on your grill, [and] your sides going on in your oven."

For grilling he says, "you just want to get a nice steady heat. I prefer live fire, but you could regulate your heat, keep it fed, and just keep it around 350, 400 degrees [Fahrenheit] and you're golden." As to what form in which to grill the bird, he suggests whole, spatchcocked, or the lesser-known turketta. There are big differences between these three preparations.