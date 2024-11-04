How Antonia Lofaso Takes Veggie Dishes To The Next Level

Giving your veggies an Italian spin is just the beginning, and so is keeping them as a side dish. If you're making chicken enchiladas or another south-of-the-border entrée and want to include veggies, it's all about the spices. "If I'm making something more Mexican-inspired, I'm using cauliflower," Lofaso said, suggesting, "Dust everything with cumin and coriander and a little bit of chili, and roast it."

If you don't like cauliflower, swap it out for your veggie of choice, but stick with the seasoning. You can even replace the chicken altogether and make vegetarian enchiladas to highlight your seasoned veggies in the main course. Use za'atar, the Middle Eastern seasoning blend commonly used in Mediterranean cooking, then serve those veggies alongside or as the main contents of a gyro.

Cooking vegetables along with all the right spices can make them the star of the show. "It's not just that I got my veggies in; I steamed some cauliflower," Logaso explained, adding that it all comes down to the flavors you're putting into the main dish. "Think about the same spices, same herbs, same sandbox the rest of the food comes from, and make your veggies like that."