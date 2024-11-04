Why Shrimp And Grits Have A Special Meaning For Kardea Brown
Chef Kardea Brown is a native of Charleston, South Carolina, of Gullah/Geechee descent. She has channeled her West African lineage and delicious cooking skills as a sunny presence on the Food Network, on her show "Delicious Miss Brown." We caught up with Miss Brown at the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival and were curious about what was the oldest family recipe in her rich repertoire. Brown surmised, "It would more than likely be my great-grandmother's shrimp and grits." She added, "That's the one that's been in our family forever."
Turns out this is also her favorite seafood dish, and she told us "That's my number one go-to. They say if you were on death row and your last meal, what would it be? Shrimp and grits." Grits are simply coarse ground corn that becomes a magical porridge thanks to water or milk, and when combined with shrimp, a staple catch along the southern coast of the U.S., you get a classic dish. South Carolinian kitchens had been a sort of ground zero for the rise of shrimp and grits, and that's certainly true of the one Kardea Brown grew up with.
Shrimps and grits is a family affair
It wasn't just Brown's great-grandmother who helped shape the family's take on the signature dish — her husband had an influential role in it as well. Brown noted, "My great-grandfather used to cast shrimping nets on the sea islands of Charleston in South Carolina. He would cast and actually make the nets by hand. And so, shrimp was very plentiful for us." Shrimp remains a plentiful protein for Brown to this day, who utilizes its soft and chewy greatness in an array of both classic and modern dishes.
As for putting your own spin on shrimp & grits, the possibilities are endless. Looking to spice things up? Try tossing in some cajun seasoning, crumbled bacon, a loving helping of hot sauce, and some sharp cheddar cheese to make some heavenly Spicy Shrimp & Cheese Grits. Why not think outside the box, and even outside of the country's borders, and find a little inspiration from the Mediterranean? Greek seasoning, crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomato, and onion create a fun fusion of flavors that's sure to make you say opa!