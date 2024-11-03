The Classic Cola Brand That Just Tastes Like Sugar Water
While the Coca-Cola Company is famous for making the cola most of us are familiar with drinking, that's not to say that there aren't other popular brands that have tried to achieve the same flavor. Some of them, such as RC Cola, which was popular back in the 1930s, manage to hit the nail on the head in terms of taste. However, others aren't quite so successful.
Daily Meal taste-tested 14 brands of cola to find the best possible choice. And while there are plenty that work just fine, there was one that really missed the mark — Shasta Cola. Despite its poppy, bright red packaging that's reminiscent of a classic can from the Coca-Cola Company, this beverage falls below par in terms of flavor nuances. It doesn't stand out from the crowd at all in terms of taste and in fact, tends to fade into the background thanks to its flavor that can really only be described as sweet. What's more, you won't get the same crispy carbonation that you're used to when you sip on a can of Coke.
Why Shasta Cola doesn't cut it
The main reason that Shasta Cola misses the mark has to do with its taste. Apart from sweetness, there's not much else that you'll pick up on when you sip down this soda. There are none of the citrus or vanilla flavors that you might notice when drinking a Coca-Cola Company soda, which leads to a flat beverage that just tastes like sugar water. This is particularly disappointing since the Shasta company actually produces other flavored sodas, such as apple, cherry, and fiesta punch. Those other drinks' flavors could have made their way into the company's cola to add some uniqueness and depth.
What's more, Shasta Cola has an unpleasant texture. It lacks carbonation, which leads to a beverage that feels more like drinking a sweet tea as opposed to a soda. What's more, some drinkers report that it has a heavy mouthfeel — not exactly what you want when you're sipping on a refreshment.
Shasta Cola vs Coca Cola
Beyond the inferior flavor and flat texture of Shasta Cola, there are a few other differences between this drink and a classic can of Coca-Cola. For one thing, a 12-fluid-ounce serving of regular Coke contains 45 milligrams of sodium while Shasta Cola only contains 35 milligrams. Since salt is a flavor enhancer, the lower quantity of sodium may contribute to the lack of depth in the Shasta Cola.
Another difference between the two drinks is the sugar content. Interestingly enough, Shasta Cola actually has 6 fewer grams of sugar than a regular Coke. However, the lack of additional tasting notes makes the sugars more prominent in the flavor.
Lastly, these two sodas contain virtually the same ingredients. Still, Shasta Cola lists sucralose as an ingredient on its nutrition label, while this is missing from the ingredients in a regular can of Coke. Sucralose is an artificial sweetener that's much sweeter than sugar, which may also contribute to the unpleasant sugar water taste of this particular soda. All things considered, next time you're hosting a cookout, if you can't find regular Coke or top-rated RC Cola, make sure not to substitute it with Shasta Cola.