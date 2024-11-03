The Classic Cola Brand That Just Tastes Like Sugar Water

While the Coca-Cola Company is famous for making the cola most of us are familiar with drinking, that's not to say that there aren't other popular brands that have tried to achieve the same flavor. Some of them, such as RC Cola, which was popular back in the 1930s, manage to hit the nail on the head in terms of taste. However, others aren't quite so successful.

Daily Meal taste-tested 14 brands of cola to find the best possible choice. And while there are plenty that work just fine, there was one that really missed the mark — Shasta Cola. Despite its poppy, bright red packaging that's reminiscent of a classic can from the Coca-Cola Company, this beverage falls below par in terms of flavor nuances. It doesn't stand out from the crowd at all in terms of taste and in fact, tends to fade into the background thanks to its flavor that can really only be described as sweet. What's more, you won't get the same crispy carbonation that you're used to when you sip on a can of Coke.