Jazz Up Leftover Fried Chicken With A Mediterranean Twist

A good gyro has all the delicious garlicky sauces. A spread of creamy hummus or zesty tzatziki sauce (or both, if desired) will really bring the gyro together and ensure that the Mediterranean flavors are front and center. And be sure to warm your pita before wrapping it all up.

Let's say you don't have any pitas at home and you don't want to run out to the store — after all, we're looking for an easy way to use up that leftover fried chicken. If this is the case, you can turn it into a gyro bowl instead, which will use all of the same ingredients minus the pita.

Any kind of rice or lentils make a great base for a Mediterranean bowl, or just use greens. Then, add all of the other ingredients — veggies, olives, feta, and the fried chicken. Finally, drizzle tzatziki over the top of the bowl or mix in a scoop of hummus (if you have fresh lemon, add a generous squeeze). This dish may become the reason you make extra fried chicken!