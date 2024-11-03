Jazz Up Leftover Fried Chicken With A Mediterranean Twist
After making a batch of homemade fried chicken, you may be wondering if there's an interesting meal that you can put together with the leftovers. One easy way to jazz up leftover fried chicken? Turn it into a Mediterranean-inspired meal. Specifically, use it to make a crispy chicken gyro.
Gyros are the perfect way to use up leftover meat — including fried chicken — because they come together so easily. First things first, you'll need a pita wrap to contain all of the ingredients. For veggies, you may want to include things like cucumber, tomato, olives, and lettuce or other greens. Feta cheese is also a staple of Mediterranean cuisine, so be sure to add that if you have it on hand. Fresh herbs really make a gyro sing, so grab some oregano, mint, thyme or dill (or a combination of two or more). For the leftover fried chicken — you'll want to chop that up into bite-sized pieces before adding it to the wrap.
Sauce up your fried chicken gyro
A good gyro has all the delicious garlicky sauces. A spread of creamy hummus or zesty tzatziki sauce (or both, if desired) will really bring the gyro together and ensure that the Mediterranean flavors are front and center. And be sure to warm your pita before wrapping it all up.
Let's say you don't have any pitas at home and you don't want to run out to the store — after all, we're looking for an easy way to use up that leftover fried chicken. If this is the case, you can turn it into a gyro bowl instead, which will use all of the same ingredients minus the pita.
Any kind of rice or lentils make a great base for a Mediterranean bowl, or just use greens. Then, add all of the other ingredients — veggies, olives, feta, and the fried chicken. Finally, drizzle tzatziki over the top of the bowl or mix in a scoop of hummus (if you have fresh lemon, add a generous squeeze). This dish may become the reason you make extra fried chicken!