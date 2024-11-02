Try Twinkies In The Air Fryer For An Even Tastier Sweet Snack

Twinkies: The sweet treat that so many of us enjoyed as a kid (and that plenty of us continue to enjoy as adults). When you think about eating a Twinkie, the process is quite simple — you take it out of its plaster wrapper and then eat it immediately. But what if there was another, better way to enjoy the snack cake?

The answer? Pop it in the air fryer first. After a short time in the air fryer, Twinkies are completely transformed: They're golden and crispy on the outside with a super gooey, marshmallow-like creamy center. This trick works with any Twinkies flavor — although you can't go wrong with the original. Still, if you want to make a variety of air fryer Twinkies, pick up a box of, say, the Chocolate Lovers version, as well as the original.

Here's what you do: Set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, all it takes is about one or two minutes on each side (you'll have to flip the Twinkies halfway) or until they've reached the desired amount of crispiness. If you're looking to make them extra crispy, then you may need an extra minute or two.