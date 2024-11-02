Try Twinkies In The Air Fryer For An Even Tastier Sweet Snack
Twinkies: The sweet treat that so many of us enjoyed as a kid (and that plenty of us continue to enjoy as adults). When you think about eating a Twinkie, the process is quite simple — you take it out of its plaster wrapper and then eat it immediately. But what if there was another, better way to enjoy the snack cake?
The answer? Pop it in the air fryer first. After a short time in the air fryer, Twinkies are completely transformed: They're golden and crispy on the outside with a super gooey, marshmallow-like creamy center. This trick works with any Twinkies flavor — although you can't go wrong with the original. Still, if you want to make a variety of air fryer Twinkies, pick up a box of, say, the Chocolate Lovers version, as well as the original.
Here's what you do: Set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, all it takes is about one or two minutes on each side (you'll have to flip the Twinkies halfway) or until they've reached the desired amount of crispiness. If you're looking to make them extra crispy, then you may need an extra minute or two.
How to serve your air fryer Twinkies
Once the Twinkies come out of the air fryer, they're ready to eat, as is. However, you can also have fun with it and dress up the air fryer Twinkies to make them even more decadent. Even a dusting of powdered sugar will take these Twinkies to the next level of sweetness.
But if you want to go even more decadent, you can drizzle chocolate sauce or caramel sauce over the top, along with a dollop of whipped cream. Even something fruity, like a strawberry sauce, would taste delicious here.
Or, swap out the whipped cream for a scoop of ice cream instead. With this idea, you can get creative with figuring out which ice cream flavor is the best to pair up with which Twinkie flavor. For example, maybe you pair up strawberry ice cream with the chocolate Twinkie or cake batter ice cream with the original Twinkie — the possibilities are nearly endless.