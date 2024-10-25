How Geoffrey Zakarian Feels About Working With His Family Every Day

Work-life balance is at the top of many people's minds these days, with a recent study by employment agency Randstad finding that 57% of workers today would not accept a job that would negatively affect their work-life balance. But according to an exclusive interview with Daily Meal at the New York Wine and Food Festival, for chef, restaurant owner, author, and frequent food show judge Geoffrey Zakarian, that's simply not his biggest priority.

"There's no such thing as life-work balance," Zakarian says. "I just work. When things are wrong, I fix it. When things are good, I try to make it better. It's just what you're doing all day long. It's like being on a ship. You're always trying to steady the ship."

Zakarian works with his family in various capacities nearly every day, tying into this ongoing balancing act — but while family businesses can be some of the most successful endeavors, working collaboratively with family can also be overwhelming. When asked about his feelings about the amount of crossover between his work and his family, Zakarian bluntly noted, "I don't have a choice. They're there every day."