Taco Bell's New Decades Menu Delivers Some Serious Fast Food Nostalgia

Taco Bell has been a staple for many fans since its founding in 1962, and if you're one of them, you'll be happy to learn that some nostalgia is headed your way with the fast-food chain's new, limited-time Decades Menu. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Taco Bell announced that starting on October 31, 2024, they're bringing back some favorites, and featuring a menu item from each decade past.

The 1960s original Tostada and 1970s Green Sauce Burrito are two items that are sure to spark some reminiscing. They'll be joined by the Meximelt, one of the most-requested items from Taco Bell's 1980s menu, while the Gordita Supreme is returning from Taco Bell's 1990s menu. Then, beginning November 21, 2024, fans will be able to enjoy the popular 2000s Caramel Apple Empanada, which was discontinued in 2019. And, even better news: All of these items will be priced at $3 or less.

The Decades Menu comes on the heels of Taco Bell bringing back some legendary fan-favorites with a catch: The items were available on a Nostalgia Menu that was limited to locations in Irvine, California, and only for about one week in August, 2024. It also follows the launch of the Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Menu in March, 2024.