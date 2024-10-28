The Beloved Delaware Sandwich That's Basically An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner

If you somehow leave Thanksgiving dinner without a doggie bag full of leftovers, you don't have to feel like you're missing out. Instead, you can get your fix by heading to Capriotti's Sandwich Shop for its beloved sandwich, the Bobbie. The handheld is piled high with slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayonnaise, all on a freshly baked roll. The best part is that you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy it — the sandwich is available year-round.

The sub was created by and named for Capriotti founders Lois and Alan Margolet's Aunt Bobbie, who piled her Thanksgiving leftovers onto a sandwich. When the Margolets opened their first store in Wilmington, Delaware's Little Italy in 1976, which specialized in fresh, whole-roasted turkey, they honored Aunt Bobbie by putting the sandwich on the menu. And she wasn't the only relative to whom they paid tribute. The shop was named for the duo's grandfather, Philip Capriotti.

Fortunately, you don't need to live in Delaware to enjoy the Bobbie. The sandwich — which you can now order either hot or cold — is available in 175 Capriotti's company-owned or franchised shops across the country.