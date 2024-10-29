What You Need To Know About Storing Homemade Fruit Mousse

Classic French chocolate mousse can be a difficult dessert to pull off because of the many techniques you need to have mastered to mix the dish together successfully. But, luckily, there are some short-cut fruit mousse recipes out there where all you need are the ingredients and a food processor.

If you got excited about finding a simple mousse recipe, and have made an extra large batch of delicious fruit mousse like passionfruit and mango, you may find yourself inundated with leftovers. To find the best way to store leftover mousse, we exclusively spoke to two executive pastry chefs — Muhammed Ince of Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Meghan Brophy of Pastis Miami.

Both chefs had similar advice on how to store fruit mousse, with Ince saying: "For the best storage, keep it in an airtight container. It's best to consume it as soon as possible to enjoy the freshest flavor and texture." Fresher is always going to taste better when it comes to fruit mousse, but if you must rely on the fridge, there are additional tips that can help it taste great for a few days.