Gravy Is The Unexpected Addition For Bolder Soups
A good soup usually starts with a good base. You've probably got your go-to choices already, whether it's a broth, a stock, or any homemade concoction meticulously cooked up for hours on end. No matter what you use, don't forget there's always a way to make it better; all it requires is a few spoonfuls of gravy. You'll love the way it enhances the dish's taste and texture, taking your soup to the next level without going the extra mile or drastically changing the original recipe.
Gravy's transformative power is well-proven through a diverse array of dishes, from mashed potatoes, poutine, and biscuits to pot pies. The magic is just as prominent with soups. Its savory richness lends an exquisite depth to the heartwarming soup base. This complexity hides within the usual homemade coziness, so rest assured your dish still holds the same comforting allure. Simmered in the pot along with veggies, herbs, and proteins, it makes a mixture that offers the best of both worlds — the gravy's flavor intensity and the soup's wholesome goodness.
It would be remiss to leave gravy's luscious, silky texture out of the conversation. When joining a pot of soup, it's great for thickening the consistency, which in turn, highlights the taste even further. No more thin or watery soup that barely fills the stomach. With gravy in the mix, you'll be savoring every luscious, flavor-packed spoonful.
Use whichever type of gravy you have
Whipping up gravy is a simple process that mostly involves stirrings and tastings, all of which take less than half an hour. You'll only need a few essentials such as meat stock, flour, fat (often butter), and seasonings. You can even use gravy mix like we did with our turkey gravy recipe. If you've got pan drippings from previous meals, make the most of that as well for an even deeper taste.
With a little bit more time, feel free to make gravy ahead about a day or two for an ultra-rich consistency. Those on a time crunch or don't want to deal with the multi-step hassle, on the other hand, might prefer the convenience of gravy cubes instead. Even leftovers would work great, so don't hesitate to whip it out for your soup.
Adding gravy to your soup is as straightforward as stirring it with the sautéed vegetables and aromatics before adding the broth and letting everything simmer. The specific amount depends on various factors, but around half a cup should be a good starting point. Note that you might need to adjust the original recipe's seasonings since gravy already packs quite a flavor punch on its own.
Add gravy to any soup that needs a kick
Since turkey and gravy are such a formidable pairing on the dining table, it only makes sense that they also go together in a soup. This combination is just as cozy as a regular chicken soup, only much more intense thanks to the dark meat and gravy. After Thanksgiving, when your fridge is loaded with leftovers, this is an especially great choice for a quick, budget-friendly meal that doesn't skim on big flavors.
If you're in the mood for something a little fancier, perhaps a French Onion soup will do. Where lusciousness and deep flavors play a huge role in determining the dish's delectability, the gravy can be quite a game changer. Top it off with Gryure cheese and toasted bread slices and your meal is off to a stunning start.
Gravy's potential stretches on and on, so feel free to experiment with anything you want, especially comforting soups now that fall is here. It could be a creamy potato soup, a hearty lasagna soup, or just a regular vegetable rendition you're already too familiar with. Even with stews it still works marvelously. Beef stew is already rich enough as it is, but the gravy just takes it to another level.