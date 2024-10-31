Gravy Is The Unexpected Addition For Bolder Soups

A good soup usually starts with a good base. You've probably got your go-to choices already, whether it's a broth, a stock, or any homemade concoction meticulously cooked up for hours on end. No matter what you use, don't forget there's always a way to make it better; all it requires is a few spoonfuls of gravy. You'll love the way it enhances the dish's taste and texture, taking your soup to the next level without going the extra mile or drastically changing the original recipe.

Gravy's transformative power is well-proven through a diverse array of dishes, from mashed potatoes, poutine, and biscuits to pot pies. The magic is just as prominent with soups. Its savory richness lends an exquisite depth to the heartwarming soup base. This complexity hides within the usual homemade coziness, so rest assured your dish still holds the same comforting allure. Simmered in the pot along with veggies, herbs, and proteins, it makes a mixture that offers the best of both worlds — the gravy's flavor intensity and the soup's wholesome goodness.

It would be remiss to leave gravy's luscious, silky texture out of the conversation. When joining a pot of soup, it's great for thickening the consistency, which in turn, highlights the taste even further. No more thin or watery soup that barely fills the stomach. With gravy in the mix, you'll be savoring every luscious, flavor-packed spoonful.