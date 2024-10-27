We Asked A Pastry Chef What Are The Best Fruits For Making Mousse

We've all heard of — and probably, at some point, enjoyed — chocolate mousse. But have you tried fruit mousse? It's just as smooth and creamy as its chocolate counterpart, but with the fresh, bright taste of fruit. If you're intrigued — and want to try making a batch home — then you may be wondering one important question: What are the best fruits to use for mousse? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with a couple experts.

Chef Muhammed Ince, the executive pastry chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, recommends fruits such as strawberries, mangoes, or raspberries. He adds, "You'll want to avoid fruits with high water content, like watermelon, or overly fibrous fruits like bananas, as they can affect the texture." So try a recipe like strawberry-coconut mousse cups.

Another expert, Meghan Brophy, the executive pastry chef of Pastis Miami, agrees that some fruits are definitely better than others when it comes to making mousse. She says, "Fruits with naturally bolder flavors that lend a natural acidity work best to create a balanced flavor profile." She recommends any berry, citrus, or tropical fruit. With this in mind, maybe you want to try a passionfruit-mango mousse, pineapple mousse, or raspberry mousse.