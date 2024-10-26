An Expert Shares The Perfect Apple To Layer On Every Type Of Burger

While summer might be true burger season, that's not to say you can't enjoy this meal during the cooler months of the year, too. And, if you want to make it a little more fall-themed, there's one fruit that's bound to boost your burgers — apples. Of course, with so many varieties of apples, finding the right flavor can be a challenge.

Daily Meal spoke with John Warr, executive chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, and got the inside scoop on which apples to pair with different types of burgers. He explained that not only do apples work best with a few specific types of burgers, but that there are also some types of apples that are better than others.

The main reason why not all apple varieties work well for burgers is that they can vary drastically in taste and texture. Some apples are soft and floury while others have a crisp texture. You'll also come across flavors ranging from noticeably sweet to mouth-puckeringly tart. In particular, he notes Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, and Fuji or Gala work well for infusing your burger with additional tasting notes and also adding a bit of texture.