An Expert Shares The Perfect Apple To Layer On Every Type Of Burger
While summer might be true burger season, that's not to say you can't enjoy this meal during the cooler months of the year, too. And, if you want to make it a little more fall-themed, there's one fruit that's bound to boost your burgers — apples. Of course, with so many varieties of apples, finding the right flavor can be a challenge.
Daily Meal spoke with John Warr, executive chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, and got the inside scoop on which apples to pair with different types of burgers. He explained that not only do apples work best with a few specific types of burgers, but that there are also some types of apples that are better than others.
The main reason why not all apple varieties work well for burgers is that they can vary drastically in taste and texture. Some apples are soft and floury while others have a crisp texture. You'll also come across flavors ranging from noticeably sweet to mouth-puckeringly tart. In particular, he notes Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, and Fuji or Gala work well for infusing your burger with additional tasting notes and also adding a bit of texture.
The best apple and burger combinations
Not all apples are created equal when it comes to adding them to burgers. Chef John Warr says that Granny Smith apples provide a sharp bite that balance savory burgers like lamb or pork. He says that in general, "apples complement the richness and slightly gamey flavor of pork and lamb, adding a fresh contrast."
On the other hand, Fuji and Gala are sweeter varieties that don't have such a firm texture. Warr says that these are "better suited to beef or turkey burgers when you want the apple to blend with rather than stand out from other ingredients." Warr explains that apple can add moisture to turkey burgers, which can tend to be a bit dry.
For the vegetarians out there, you've got apple burger options, too. Chef John Warr notes that black bean or lentil burgers and veggie patties have an earthy taste that pairs well with the crisp texture and sweet flavor of the fruit — meaning that any of these apple varieties should taste great on a veggie burger.
If you're after a versatile apple option, Wart notes that Honeycrisp is the way to go. This apple has a classic sweet apple flavor, but it's also got a sturdy texture. That means that whether you add Honeycrisp apples to your burger after caramelizing them or raw, they maintain their shape and don't fall apart in the burger.