Add A Splash Of Sweetness To Your Tuna Salad With Balsamic Vinegar
For a light meal that won't weigh you down too much, a traditional tuna salad sounds about perfect. Simple as it is, this protein-packed combo of canned tuna and mayo is a tasty and incredibly effective hunger blaster. It's easy to customize, too: you can wrap it in some crispy lettuce, sandwiched between slices of whole-grain bread, or on top of some pasta, depending on what you have in the pantry. But your tuna salad will need more than just some mayo to become a flavor-fest, and that's where balsamic vinegar comes in!
This rich, syrupy condiment adds a complex sweetness that perfectly balances the creamy tuna and tangy mayo. Plus, with flavors reminiscent of figs, prunes, and grapes, balsamic vinegar is a great way to add a touch of Mediterranean flair to your plate. For an even more indulgent tuna salad, though, if you have some time, try turning the balsamic vinegar into a vinaigrette to level up the dish even further!
Making a balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing
For the uninitiated, vinaigrette is a condiment that's made up of an oil and an acid. In the case of our balsamic vinaigrette, the two ingredients we're using are extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. But that's not all we're adding. Other than sugar and black pepper to season, we're also adding lemon juice for a bright, citrusy zing, a dollop of Dijon mustard for a spicy kick, and a bit of minced garlic (or shallots) for depth.
Balsamic vinaigrette is also incredibly customizable. You can easily adjust the ingredients to suit your palate by balancing the sweet with acidic ingredients and seasonings. Whisk everything together until they emulsify, then drench your tuna salad with the result and see how it tastes! Sweet and sour with a spicy kick and slight pungency, this vinaigrette is going to be a great companion for your salad. And if you have leftovers, you can put them in a jar and use them to give other things, like chicken Caesar wraps, a flavor boost later, too.
What to use when you're out of balsamic vinegar
If you've used up the last of the balsamic vinegar and forgot to restock, no worries! Dig around your pantry or fridge for some red wine vinegar. Similar to balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar is also made from grapes (it's just that balsamic is made from unfermented grape juice, while red wine is fermented), so the two have quite a few flavor notes in common. The biggest difference between them is that balsamic has a deeper, molasses-like sweetness to it. You can "fix" this somewhat by adding brown sugar to your red wine vinegar (about half a teaspoon for every tablespoon of vinegar will do).
For an even simpler alternative, see if you have lemon juice, molasses, and soy sauce in stock (if you don't have molasses, grape jelly works, too). Combine thoroughly and you should have a dressing reminiscent of the flavor of balsamic. It won't compare to real balsamic, but if you find yourself without it, at least you'll still be able to enjoy the sweet and fruity taste of a balsamic tuna salad!