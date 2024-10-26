Add A Splash Of Sweetness To Your Tuna Salad With Balsamic Vinegar

For a light meal that won't weigh you down too much, a traditional tuna salad sounds about perfect. Simple as it is, this protein-packed combo of canned tuna and mayo is a tasty and incredibly effective hunger blaster. It's easy to customize, too: you can wrap it in some crispy lettuce, sandwiched between slices of whole-grain bread, or on top of some pasta, depending on what you have in the pantry. But your tuna salad will need more than just some mayo to become a flavor-fest, and that's where balsamic vinegar comes in!

This rich, syrupy condiment adds a complex sweetness that perfectly balances the creamy tuna and tangy mayo. Plus, with flavors reminiscent of figs, prunes, and grapes, balsamic vinegar is a great way to add a touch of Mediterranean flair to your plate. For an even more indulgent tuna salad, though, if you have some time, try turning the balsamic vinegar into a vinaigrette to level up the dish even further!