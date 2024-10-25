The Best — And Worst — Types Of Chocolate To Use In Your Mousse

Well everyone, it's happened again: Your mom was right. Dark chocolate really is superior to milk chocolate — at least when it comes to making a rich and sophisticated chocolate mousse. Two pastry chef experts corroborated the information for us, explaining that while you can technically make a mousse with any type of chocolate, finding one with a cacao percentage of 60-70% is best for the dessert (meaning one with a little less sugar than your inner child might reach for). This choice will stop your dessert from being too sweet. If there even is such a thing.

Mousse is an airy cream, similar to pudding but less dense, made by whipping egg whites or heavy cream with other flavoring ingredients and chilling the mixture until it makes a smooth, light dessert. It's often made with chocolate, but you can also make fruit mousses like this passion fruit mango mousse recipe.

If you're going the classic route, though, the executive pastry chef at Pastis Miami, Meghan Brody, explained that the choice to use dark chocolate isn't just about the flavor — there are textural concerns with using milk or white chocolate as well. "I would suggest [...] avoiding chocolates that are made with large amounts of sugar and emulsifiers, as this will greatly affect the end result," she says. "Also take into consideration that varieties of milk and white chocolate will not set the same way." Chef Muhammed Ince, the executive pastry chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, echoed these sentiments as well as urging bakers to stay away from using chocolate chips in their mousse, sticking with baking chocolate instead.