3 Big Mistakes You're Making With Brewed Iced Tea

There are few things as refreshing as a pitcher of freshly brewed iced tea on a hot day. Which is why it's a good idea to know how to make a batch at home — this way, if you're a big iced tea lover, you'll save yourself money and be able to customize it to your liking. However, after making it the first time, you may have found that it was underwhelming or didn't taste as good as it does when you order it at a café. To find out the most common mistakes that are behind lackluster homemade iced teas, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Jordan G.L. Hardin, director of food and beverage at Alfred.

The first common mistake is a simple one — using bad water when making iced tea. Hardin explains: "Tea is 99% water, so if your water tastes off, so will your tea." He suggests using either spring water or water that has been filtered well. Hardin notes that many people don't think to use high quality water because they're making iced tea in big batches, so it's easier to use tap water straight from the sink. Hardin adds, "But if you use unfiltered tap water, your tea will likely taste of tap water."