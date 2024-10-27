Don't Sleep On The Ideal Add-Ins For Brewed Iced Tea
Iced tea is open to broad flavor experimentation, whether that's as simple as a squeeze of lemon or as nuanced as a bouquet garni. Even the tea you use to make it varies from one person to another for every reason from preference to tradition. To help us hack through the weeds of endless possibility, we asked Jordan G.L. Hardin, the director of food and beverage for Alfred, about his exclusive tips for the best add-ins and enhancers for iced tea (and what teas to use with them).
Hardin's biggest tip is to steep your tea with fruit. Calling it "a classic for a reason," he says that the process "adds a unique flavor profile that can complement the natural aromatics of tea while also imparting natural sweetness and/or acidity." But, he stresses that "we're not limited to just fruit pairing — think over classic cocktail or dessert pairings for inspiration."
Delicious iced tea add-in suggestions from Jordan G.L. Hardin
Broad advice is perfect for the naturally adventurous, but sometimes plain-and-simple suggestions are the better springboard. If you're a fruit fan, you're in luck — Jordan G.L. Hardin gave us no less than three pairings to try, all with unique teas and fruits.
He suggests apricots for black tea, strawberries or oranges for green tea, and peaches or nectarines for white tea – white tea with pears is also delicious. It's important to note that these fruits are all sliced so that their juices and flavors can best blend with your tea. This also makes them easier to eat when your glass is empty. And, don't waste those juices on your cutting board, either — pour those delicious dribbles right in.
If you're looking for cocktail or dessert-adjacent spice suggestions, Jordan also has you covered. He says, "An iced green or white tea with a bundle of fresh mint and lime slices creates a crushable lunchtime treat" that's kind of like a Mojito but with tea instead of rum. If those flavors make you want a real Mojito with dinner, chalk it up to a win-win. As for spices, Hardin says, "Cardamom and a cinnamon stick are super-refreshing in an iced black tea with a touch of sugar." If you use these or any spices, use them whole rather than ground so your tea doesn't get gritty.