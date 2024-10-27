Don't Sleep On The Ideal Add-Ins For Brewed Iced Tea

Broad advice is perfect for the naturally adventurous, but sometimes plain-and-simple suggestions are the better springboard. If you're a fruit fan, you're in luck — Jordan G.L. Hardin gave us no less than three pairings to try, all with unique teas and fruits.

He suggests apricots for black tea, strawberries or oranges for green tea, and peaches or nectarines for white tea – white tea with pears is also delicious. It's important to note that these fruits are all sliced so that their juices and flavors can best blend with your tea. This also makes them easier to eat when your glass is empty. And, don't waste those juices on your cutting board, either — pour those delicious dribbles right in.

If you're looking for cocktail or dessert-adjacent spice suggestions, Jordan also has you covered. He says, "An iced green or white tea with a bundle of fresh mint and lime slices creates a crushable lunchtime treat" that's kind of like a Mojito but with tea instead of rum. If those flavors make you want a real Mojito with dinner, chalk it up to a win-win. As for spices, Hardin says, "Cardamom and a cinnamon stick are super-refreshing in an iced black tea with a touch of sugar." If you use these or any spices, use them whole rather than ground so your tea doesn't get gritty.