Can You Actually Make Hot Chocolate With A Nespresso Machine?

Despite the fact that there are more than 38 million coffee shops in the U.S. (per Statista), it's always cheaper and faster to just make coffee at home, especially when you've got a pod-based machine like a Nespresso. Sometimes you don't really want a second (or third) shot of caffeine in the same day, however, so it's good to know that you can also make hot chocolate with a Nespresso machine. The catch is, the machine you need is not the one that makes the coffee itself — you'll need a companion device called the Nespresso Digital Barista Milk Frother, (also known as the Barista Recipe Maker).

Unlike Keurig pod machines, which make coffee that's similar to drip or pour over brews, classic Nespresso machines make concentrated, espresso-like coffee (yes, they're not the same) that can be used for making coffee drinks like cappuccinos and lattes (which are distinctly different). The catch is, unlike a standard espresso machine with an attached steaming wand, a Nespresso machine only makes the coffee, not the milk. The Barista Milk Frother is a bluetooth-connected milk frother that is designed to make batches of steamed milk depending on the size of your Nespresso pod. But as a bonus, the Nespresso Barista Milk Frother can make hot chocolate all within one device, while a regular pod-based Nespresso cannot.