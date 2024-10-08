The 2-Ingredient Japanese Breakfast That's Too Easy Not To Try

Breakfast is all about simplicity and convenience, and sometimes, that means sacrificing the flavors. But, this doesn't always have to be the case. With the right ingredients, you can have it both ways and be in and out of the kitchen in no time with delicious food to start the day. There's no need to overthink it — just egg and rice will do the trick. These two are all you need to whip up tamago kake gohan — a very popular Japanese breakfast food.

The long-time traditional staple of many Japanese households has a unique origin story. A journalist from the Meiji era (1868 to 1912) is believed to have popularized the specialty. However, its popularity has grown tremendously in recent years, with restaurants specializing in this dish and frequent appearances in anime and movies. There's even an annual tamago kake gohan festival in Tokyo that celebrates the dish and offers opportunities to try different brands of the main ingredients. Branching beyond its home country, you might also see this dish plenty on social media, food blogs, and at Japanese restaurants around the world.