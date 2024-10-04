Review: Moe's Chili Crisp Chicken Will Dominate Your Taste Buds

For a long time, proteins at places like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwestern Grill were options of simply seasoned chicken or beef. More recently, these fast casual chains have been dishing out burritos and tacos filled with new proteins with flavor profiles that go beyond the basics. This is especially true at Moe's, where I recently stopped by its Atlanta HQ to have a taste of what it's been cooking up in its test kitchen. Moe's has been searching the world over for flavorful food trends to further solidify its "outlaw" spirit. While many of these delicious proteins and sauces are still under wraps, the next one up and ready to be wrapped into a burrito is its new Chili Crisp Chicken. After a lot of internal testing, Moe's moved forward with a market test in early 2024, using the mild version of Mr. Bing's Chili Crisp. It ended up being one of the best testing products it had to date.

Moe's really believes in its new Chili Crisp Chicken protein, with the marketing team hailing it as the "hero" of its new fall line-up. So, is Moe's new Chili Crisp Chicken a soaring hero, or a total zero? I had many bites to see where the truth lies, and now the truth can finally be told. This chew and review is based on flavor, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.