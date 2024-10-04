Review: Moe's Chili Crisp Chicken Will Dominate Your Taste Buds
For a long time, proteins at places like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwestern Grill were options of simply seasoned chicken or beef. More recently, these fast casual chains have been dishing out burritos and tacos filled with new proteins with flavor profiles that go beyond the basics. This is especially true at Moe's, where I recently stopped by its Atlanta HQ to have a taste of what it's been cooking up in its test kitchen. Moe's has been searching the world over for flavorful food trends to further solidify its "outlaw" spirit. While many of these delicious proteins and sauces are still under wraps, the next one up and ready to be wrapped into a burrito is its new Chili Crisp Chicken. After a lot of internal testing, Moe's moved forward with a market test in early 2024, using the mild version of Mr. Bing's Chili Crisp. It ended up being one of the best testing products it had to date.
Moe's really believes in its new Chili Crisp Chicken protein, with the marketing team hailing it as the "hero" of its new fall line-up. So, is Moe's new Chili Crisp Chicken a soaring hero, or a total zero? I had many bites to see where the truth lies, and now the truth can finally be told. This chew and review is based on flavor, uniqueness, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Pricing and availability
The new Chili Crisp Chicken protein is available now at participating locations of Moe's Southwestern Grill. It will be available for a limited time only. It can be ordered any time Moe's is open, while supplies last.
There is no additional charge for this protein when ordering it within one of the entrees, which includes burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, stacks, and salads. The Chili Crisp Chicken is also available to order as a protein for meal kits and kids' meals. Prices may vary per location, but in Atlanta, most entrees start at $9.95, and a single taco runs $3.95. Don't forget to hit up a Moe's on Mondays, where special deals are available.
What does Moe's Chili Crisp Chicken taste like?
When I first encountered Moe's Chili Crisp Chicken, it was sitting in a tiny bowl next to other tiny bowls that were filled with cubes of steak, chicken, and tofu. As a wet mound of various brown-colored shards, the Chili Crisp Chicken kind of resembled kimchi, and definitely stood out from the other more plain-looking proteins. Moe's Chili Crisp Chicken looked like it had a lot going on with it, and under its hood, there actually was. It starts with a base of Adobo chicken, which is marinated in a special blend of spices and seasonings. Mr. Bing Chili Crisp, onion, garlic, chile de arbol, guajillo, and fresh jalapenos rounded out this unique protein.
I moved in for a whiff, and the chili crisp's sharp spice made its presence known. I was warned by Moe's Executive Chef Matt McKinney that the chicken was spicy, so I proceeded with a bit of caution and a glass of water by my side. While the chicken didn't set my mouth on fire, it did have a peppy heat that certainly enlivened my senses. I wouldn't say that this protein was super delicious, but it was certainly a curious one that kept luring me back for more adventurous tastes. The potent flavor of the chili crisp was so commanding, that I almost couldn't even remember that it was coating pieces of succulent chicken.
Final thoughts
I was fortunate enough to try Chili Crisp Chicken in a variety of forms while at Moe's test kitchen. Taking direct spoonfuls of it, with no other toppings, warranted the clearest indication of what it was: a protein truly unlike anything I have eaten before in the Mexican fast casual food space.
I next tried the Chili Crisp Chicken in a perfectly rolled burrito loaded with veggies, beans, rice, and various tasty sauces. No matter what was added into the mix, even dollops of sour cream, nothing could put a dent into its dominating taste. The burrito turned out to be a better vessel for the Chili Crisp Chicken than the other one I tried it in — a taco. It had nothing to do with taste, but the wrapped tortilla was helpful to contain the drippy oils that emanated from the chili crisp.
Chili crisp is an acquired taste, and so this new protein from Moe's may not be for everyone. Still, if you're looking to take a break from the same old, same old, the Chili Crisp Chicken is a solid new option to take your taste buds to new places.