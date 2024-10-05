The Basic Ratio To Memorize For Perfect Quiche

There aren't many other dishes that can take on breakfast, lunch, and dinner like a well-made quiche, which is a savory egg custard with fillings that's cooked in a pastry crust. Plus, the ingredient possibilities are endless, ranging from easy quiche Lorraine to a simple spinach and feta combination. As long as you have a basic custard recipe in your arsenal, you can use almost any ingredients you'd like. We love a good quiche at Daily Meal, so we reached out to Mary Nguyen, the Chef and Founder at Olive & Finch Collective in Denver, Colorado, for an easy-to-remember, basic ratio that will give you perfect quiche every time without a recipe.

The most important thing to remember, she says, is to keep volume in mind. "A good rule of thumb is about two cups of filling — veggies and meats combined — for every four to six eggs and one cup of dairy (like milk or cream)," says Nguyen. "This balance ensures the quiche is packed with flavor and texture but still holds together well." The reason this works is that an average 9-inch pie plate holds about 4 cups of volume, so 2 cups of fillings plus one cup of dairy and ¾ to one cup of eggs is the perfect amount.