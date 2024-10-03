How To Store Cut Beets For Long-Lasting Freshness
Life is busy, so when you have a few extra minutes to do some meal prep, that's always a great idea. And we have some surprisingly good news for you, particularly if you like to start your day with something like a raspberry beet smoothie. You can absolutely prep those beets in advance, and when stored properly, they'll stay fresh for around five days.
Beets are fairly long-lasting when it comes to vegetables, which is pretty handy. When they're left whole, they'll last for around ten days in your fridge's crisper drawer. Cut the greens, leave the rest intact, and don't wash them to maximize the amount of time you have to turn those beets into something delicious.
But let's talk about cut beets. Proper storage includes proper prep, so after washing, scrubbing, and slicing your beets, dry them completely. If they're wet when they're put away, that can speed up the rotting process, but you'll also need to make sure they're not going to dry out. The trick is simple: Store them in an airtight container with a moist — but not wet — paper towel. They'll stay fresh, but when you freeze them properly, you'll extend their freshness even more. And yes, there are a few tricks to doing it correctly.
Freezing cut beets will make them last even longer
Anyone who loves beets knows that the fresh-from-the-farm variety starts making an appearance in the middle of the summer, and they're typically still available into the final days of fall. If you'd like to preserve them for a warm and comforting beet, orange, and buttermilk soup on some of those cold winter nights, you can definitely freeze them — and we have a few tricks to make sure they stay as fresh as possible.
It starts by cutting them, and here's a pro tip: Choose beets that are about the same size, as they'll cook in the same amount of time. That's key because after you boil them until they're tender, you're going to let them cool and then cut them. While it might be tempting to speed up the process and skip the cooking, don't. If you freeze raw beets, you'll find that the texture that develops when they're thawed is less than stellar.
Once you've boiled, skinned, and diced (or sliced) your beets, spread them on a baking sheet and pop them in the freezer — preferably overnight. Freezing them first this way means that when you transfer them to the freezer bag, they'll freeze in individual pieces instead of an unwieldy clump. Looking to grab just a cup or so for a chocolate beet pudding cake? This will make it easy! Remove as much air as possible, and don't forget to label and date the bag. They'll be good for about a year in the freezer, which means you can have beets on hand until the next season starts. It's a total win!