How To Store Cut Beets For Long-Lasting Freshness

Life is busy, so when you have a few extra minutes to do some meal prep, that's always a great idea. And we have some surprisingly good news for you, particularly if you like to start your day with something like a raspberry beet smoothie. You can absolutely prep those beets in advance, and when stored properly, they'll stay fresh for around five days.

Beets are fairly long-lasting when it comes to vegetables, which is pretty handy. When they're left whole, they'll last for around ten days in your fridge's crisper drawer. Cut the greens, leave the rest intact, and don't wash them to maximize the amount of time you have to turn those beets into something delicious.

But let's talk about cut beets. Proper storage includes proper prep, so after washing, scrubbing, and slicing your beets, dry them completely. If they're wet when they're put away, that can speed up the rotting process, but you'll also need to make sure they're not going to dry out. The trick is simple: Store them in an airtight container with a moist — but not wet — paper towel. They'll stay fresh, but when you freeze them properly, you'll extend their freshness even more. And yes, there are a few tricks to doing it correctly.