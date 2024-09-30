Give Any Pasta Dish A Smoky Upgrade With One Breakfast Staple

When it comes to tried-and-true pasta dishes, you can't beat a well-made carbonara. When you choose to use bacon instead of pancetta in your carbonara recipe, it adds a delicious smoky dimension; additionally, bacon can work well in a variety of pasta dishes. Consider adding it to your go-to quick and easy alfredo sauce recipe, where it's particularly good when it's served up with some chicken and broccoli. If you're looking for something delicious and super easy, bacon is a great way to take your favorite store-bought marinara sauce and elevate it into something that will definitely become a go-to staple.

The key to making the best out of this smoky upgrade is to cook the bacon separately, then chop it into small pieces before adding it to your sauce. In addition to adding an incredible depth of flavor, making sure your bacon is crispy brings a new dimension to the dish's texture as well.

Also? You may want to consider tossing your pasta in a few tablespoons of bacon grease before saucing. A little goes a long way, and as an added bonus, the incredible variety of flavored bacons that are on the market afford plenty of options for experimentation with this breakfast-meets-dinner creation.