Take Your Nachos To The Next Level By Grilling The Ingredients

Nachos are already a delicious appetizer. But if you want to take them to the next level, you may want to consider grilling some of the ingredients first. To find out everything we need to know about making grilled nachos, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Robbie Shoults, the owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898.

When asked which nacho ingredients are the best fit for the grill, Shoults starts with the meat. "Grilled chicken and steak are excellent grilled and always a good choice for nachos," he says. "A little can go a long way, especially if you're cooking for a crowd. Season your meat as if you were cooking fajitas." Fajita seasoning includes spices such as paprika, chili powder, ground cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. While the chicken or steak is on the grill, Shoults says that you can add onions and jalapeños, brushed with olive oil, to add to the finished plate of nachos. Bell peppers and zucchini also work well on the grill if you're looking to add more veggies to the dish.

Meanwhile, one ingredient Shoults recommends keeping away from the grill is tomatoes. He explains, "I wouldn't suggest it, simply because they would not dice up very well once they have been on the grill." However, this doesn't mean you have to leave out tomatoes entirely — instead, try incorporating them into a fresh pico de gallo.