The 2-Ingredient Pumpkin Cocktail Garnish Perfect For Your Halloween Party

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about what you're going to serve at your Halloween party — and we have the perfect cocktail garnish for you. The garnish is made up of an orange wheel and lime twist. When put together, it resembles the top of a pumpkin. What's more Halloween-y than pumpkins?

If possible, you may want to use a smaller orange, so that, once cut, the wheel fits into the cocktail glass — and choosing a large rimmed glass will also help. The orange wheel sits on top of the finished drink, then the lime twist is inserted into the middle of the orange wheel. While "twist" is technically what the garnish piece is called, you won't actually need a full spiral lime twist for this — you want it to be much shorter and only slightly curved so that it resembles the stem of the pumpkin. After making the twist, cut a smaller piece to get what you need for this garnish. Once complete, it will look like there's the top of a pumpkin sitting on the surface of your drink.

This garnish works with any cocktail, but you may want to pick a cocktail that matches the pumpkin-Halloween theme. For example, a whiskey sour has an orange tint — and is often served with an orange garnish anyway — so that would make for a great option. There's also the classic screwdriver, which is bright orange in color (and prominently orange-flavored) and would pair perfectly with the pumpkin garnish.