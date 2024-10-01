Keep Pesto From Browning With One Kitchen Staple

It's that time of year: You're harvesting a bumper crop of fresh basil and wondering what to do with it. One of the tastiest ways to use basil is by making pesto. This very green paste — used as a type of sauce, or even in some cases a condiment — is made from fresh basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, salt, and parmesan cheese. Anyone who has endeavored to make and store pesto has likely seen it go from vibrant summery green to middle-of-the-winter brown. So how do you keep that bright leafy color intact so that your pesto can spruce up your meal on a dark winter night?

There's a simple answer. It only takes a squeeze of lemon juice to prevent your harvest from looking more like mud than a garden. Adding a bit of freshly squeezed lemon juice into the mix also gives the sauce a bit of an acidic tang, which in many cases is definitely welcome. A number of recipes also recommend toasting pine nuts (or any other nuts you might use) before adding them to the food processor with the other ingredients to bring out their flavor. This nuttiness complements the lemon perfectly.