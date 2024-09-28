Kimchi Oatmeal Is Here To Save Your Normal Boring Breakfast

"Exciting" probably isn't what you'd normally use to describe plain oatmeal. Reliable and convenient as it may be, there's often a flatness in flavor that makes it boring if you've had it one too many times. Fortunately, this very blandness also makes a perfect blank canvas for all kinds of customization and creative endeavors. Kimchi, although seemingly mismatched at first, is an unexpectedly great addition. For fans of savory oatmeal, a kick of heat from this Korean staple is all it takes to make breakfasts fun again.

Whether you're interested in Korean cuisine or not, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of kimchi before. You may have even seen it in restaurants and diners as a vibrant red vegetable side dish. Don't let the color intimidate you, however. It's simply cabbage, radish, carrots, and possibly other ingredients fermented with salt, gochugaru (Korean chili flake), fish sauce, aromatics, and other essentials. This results in a spicy, tangy taste nuanced with sour and salty notes. Of course, this varies greatly depending on the specific ingredients as well as the aging period. For recipes that use Asian pear, there's also a touch of sweetness; meanwhile, ones with lots of garlic and ginger will feature a peppery undertone.