Kimchi Oatmeal Is Here To Save Your Normal Boring Breakfast
"Exciting" probably isn't what you'd normally use to describe plain oatmeal. Reliable and convenient as it may be, there's often a flatness in flavor that makes it boring if you've had it one too many times. Fortunately, this very blandness also makes a perfect blank canvas for all kinds of customization and creative endeavors. Kimchi, although seemingly mismatched at first, is an unexpectedly great addition. For fans of savory oatmeal, a kick of heat from this Korean staple is all it takes to make breakfasts fun again.
Whether you're interested in Korean cuisine or not, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of kimchi before. You may have even seen it in restaurants and diners as a vibrant red vegetable side dish. Don't let the color intimidate you, however. It's simply cabbage, radish, carrots, and possibly other ingredients fermented with salt, gochugaru (Korean chili flake), fish sauce, aromatics, and other essentials. This results in a spicy, tangy taste nuanced with sour and salty notes. Of course, this varies greatly depending on the specific ingredients as well as the aging period. For recipes that use Asian pear, there's also a touch of sweetness; meanwhile, ones with lots of garlic and ginger will feature a peppery undertone.
A simple addition that enhances the oatmeal's taste and texture
With such a unique taste, it's no surprise there are so many ways to use kimchi. Adding it to oatmeal doesn't usually sit at the top of the list, but you might change your mind once you taste the distinctive boldness it brings. Simmered together, the oat fully absorbs the kimchi's vibrant essence and umami richness. Layered over the oatmeal's mild nuttiness, they're a spark of excitement that takes away the usual monotony. Still, at the base is the familiar creaminess, slightly mellowing out the kimchi's intense heat. Hearty and captivating yet still perfectly balanced, this spicy addition doesn't disappoint.
No less enticing is the textural boost that kimchi oatmeal adorns. The fermented vegetables are chewy and soft, with a light crisp to each bite. It's a delightful contrast against the creamy backdrop. Not to mention all the accompanying ingredients that help bulk up the oatmeal, giving this breakfast food a filling sensation. For a dish typically defined by lightness and simplicity, this change brings a different allure that makes breakfast much more satisfying.
What else goes into a kimchi oatmeal?
So, you've got the kimchi and the oatmeal, but what about the remaining ingredients? Fully embracing kimchi's adaptability, there are a whole lot of toppings that would make great company. Inspired by the infamous Korean dish kimchi bokkeumbab (kimchi fried rice), a fried or poached egg, seaweed flakes, chopped scallions, and toasted sesame seeds are a killer combination. You can even add a few spoonfuls of chili crisp to amp up the spice level or melted cheese for an element of indulgence.
Another popular Korean kimchi dish you can also embody is bibimbap — a rice bowl that includes meat and colorful vegetables. For an oatmeal spin, use veggies such as spinach, bok choy, red cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, and others. Maybe chuck in mushrooms of your choice to amp up the earthy taste. Since this is a breakfast, after all, a few slices of avocado isn't such a bad idea, either. Perhaps you'd like the tenderness and slightly nutty notes of tofu or tempeh for a more pronounced taste. To finish it all off, add a dollop of gochujang, and you've got an umami-laden oatmeal dish.