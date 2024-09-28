Leftover Fried Chicken Is The Tasty Soup Addition You Never Knew You Needed
All the love that fried chicken receives is well-deserved. Hot off the pan, its crispy skin and mouthwatering scent hold an irresistible allure. As you dig into the tender meat, the flavors that melt onto your taste buds are pure heaven. Even when you're eating leftovers, some of this dwindling magic remains, and what a waste it would be not to utilize it. Don't stop at a quick reheat — not when there are so many ways to use leftover fried chicken. Adding it to soups may not be the first method that comes to mind, but it just might be exactly what you need to revamp a familiar dish.
When fried chicken joins the party, with it comes the distinctive, savory depth that takes your soup to the next level. The seasoned, breaded exterior gives it a much more vibrant taste than the cooked meat typically has. These flavors lend themselves to the remaining ingredients and enrich the soup's overall flavor profile. What you'll get in the end is a versatile yet harmonized blend of earthy veggies and rich meat that comes together in a warming broth.
Adding fried chicken is also a great way to bulk up your soup and diversify its texture. Although it won't be as crispy as when it was first made, the leftover chicken is still chewy, sturdy, and an absolute delight to bite into. Swimming in the broth amongst the crunchy veggies and tender carbs, it's a special highlight that elevates the soup-eating experience.
Fried chicken is a straightforward soup addition
Adding leftover fried chicken to your soup is as straightforward as it is for any other dish. Like with a classic rotisserie chicken, just shred the meat and add it to the pot along with the broth, right after you've sautéed the vegetables. Bring everything to a boil for a few minutes, then reduce the heat and let it simmer like usual. If you've got the time, you can even use the bones to make your broth.
For those using popcorn chicken or chicken tenders, you can reheat these pieces separately and add them to the soup before serving. This guarantees that they'll retain their delectable, crispy bite, while the meat inside will remain perfectly tender. To achieve this, try either giving the pieces a quick stint in the air fryer or foil-wrapping them and cooking them for 10 to 15 minutes in the oven.
You can even toss the chicken in a sauce or other seasonings to layer in more flavors. Try cooking up a spicy concoction of brown sugar, hot sauce, honey, and soy sauce if you like a bit of heat, or opt for buffalo sauce for a tanginess that pairs well with fried chicken. Whatever you think might work with the soup's base, give it a go.
You can add fried chicken to countless soups
Soups, particularly chicken soups, are so vastly diverse that you might never run out of ways to try this twist. A classic chicken noodle soup, the epitome of homemade comfort food, is a pretty good place to start. This soup is very customizable and has a simple base that you can freely build more flavors into. Plus, the leftover fried chicken brings a savory edge that you can always count on for a hearty outcome.
An option with a little more umami is Asian chicken noodle soup, which often uses staples like soy sauce, mirin, and sesame oil. If you're all about the tangy, acidic kick, go for an Italian spin with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese. On the creamy side, look to Tuscan chicken soup for inspiration, as its broth is milk-based. With the chicken swimming in it, the flavor contrast is a striking touch your palate will appreciate.
Even beyond chicken soup, there's a whole arsenal of other soup recipes you can try. From go-to choices like minestrone, lentil, and split pea to more adventurous ones like tortilla soup, curry, or perhaps even chowder, fried chicken is an excellent addition whenever your soup needs some protein.