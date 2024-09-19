Add Bacon To Your Pancake Batter For The Ultimate Breakfast Of Champions

When you think about the ultimate breakfast, it's pretty likely that you think about both a stack of pancakes and a side of bacon. After all, pancakes are one of the most beloved sweet breakfast options, while bacon is one of the most popular savory breakfast items out there. The next time you want to make the ultimate breakfast for yourself, why not combine the two?

This option is perfect for anyone who loves a savory-sweet combination. If you're intrigued, there are two main routes to go about adding bacon to pancake batter. Firstly, you can chop up the bacon into small pieces and fold that into the pancake batter before pouring the batter onto the hot skillet. This results in delicious, sweet pancakes with a burst of savory bacon goodness in each bite.

Or, you could go the more show-stopping route and integrate full bacon strips into your pancakes. Start by fully cooking the bacon first — perhaps go with an oven-baked bacon recipe in order to not dirty up a second skillet — and make the pancake batter as normal. Then, when the skillet is hot, place two to three strips of cooked bacon on your skillet (depending on the size of the skillet). Pour pancake batter over each strip of bacon and cook as you would with regular pancakes. When they're hot off the skillet, enjoy the heavenly, savory-sweet combination.