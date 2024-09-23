The 2-Ingredient Brunch Drink That Blows Mimosas Out Of The Water

Breakfast can be a challenge to find time for, lunch can become rushed, and dinner can quickly become ordinary, but brunch is a celebration. Brunch is an excuse to experiment with some truly amazing recipes that don't really fit into any other meal, and it's where frittatas and grilled cheese are served alongside French toast, buttermilk biscuits, quiche, and sometimes, there's also tacos involved.

There are also brunch cocktails, and it's no secret that some are better than others. Your stomach might turn at the thought of a Bloody Mary, and you might have not-so-fond memories of a tequila sunrise, but a classic mimosa is almost always a win. It's simple — just orange juice and sparkling wine — but what if we said there was one brunch drink that was just as easy and arguably better? There's a contender for the favorite OJ-based brunch drink, and it's called the Garibaldi.

A Garibaldi keeps the orange juice, and instead of the sparkling wine, it's mixed with Campari, an Italian liqueur that's one of the main ingredients in a classic negroni. The exact ingredients are a well-kept secret, but Campari — which is often sipped alone in addition to being added to cocktails — is described as having a bitter citrus flavor with added notes of clove, cinnamon, cherry, and orange.