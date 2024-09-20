The Vinegar Hack You Need For Extra Fluffy Rice

You can follow instructions on how to cook rice to the letter, but every now and then, you'll still end up with sticky, clumpy, and "heavy" rice. Unfortunately, that happens to the best of us. The first thing to do is to check and make sure your rice hasn't expired. Rice that's been left exposed to air for too long can turn mushy when cooked, and unfortunately, there's no fix for that. If the rice is still fresh and you crave a lighter, fluffier texture, here's an easy trick that works: add a splash of vinegar.

While cooking rice with vinegar may sound a little unorthodox, it's actually a clever trick you can use to keep your rice from clumping. There's science behind it — vinegar helps rinse out and break down the starches on the rice's surface, which are responsible for making the grains stick together as they cook. Used in a small amount, your rice will taste and smell exactly the same, except with a much more appetizing texture.