Forget The Meat And Let Crispy Potatoes Star In Your Next Breakfast Taco

Tacos are arguably one of the best dishes out there, in part because of how versatile they are. You can put just about anything in a taco, including delicious breakfast ingredients. A typical breakfast taco may include eggs, sausage or bacon, and cheese. But if you're looking to make a hearty vegetarian-friendly breakfast taco without meat, try filling your breakfast tacos with crispy potatoes, instead.

There's a reason that potatoes are a regular ingredient in tacos — they're delicious, filling, and work with many other flavors. For breakfast tacos featuring crispy potatoes, you can choose which style you want. Home fries are a great option if you want a bigger portion of potato in each bite — just make sure to use the best type of potatoes for crispy home fries. Similarly, you can also use tater tots, which always crisp up nicely. Or, you can opt for hash browns, either in shredded form or in patties. Any form of crispy potatoes ultimately will do for breakfast tacos, but if you want to get creative, go with homemade.