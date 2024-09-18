Forget The Meat And Let Crispy Potatoes Star In Your Next Breakfast Taco
Tacos are arguably one of the best dishes out there, in part because of how versatile they are. You can put just about anything in a taco, including delicious breakfast ingredients. A typical breakfast taco may include eggs, sausage or bacon, and cheese. But if you're looking to make a hearty vegetarian-friendly breakfast taco without meat, try filling your breakfast tacos with crispy potatoes, instead.
There's a reason that potatoes are a regular ingredient in tacos — they're delicious, filling, and work with many other flavors. For breakfast tacos featuring crispy potatoes, you can choose which style you want. Home fries are a great option if you want a bigger portion of potato in each bite — just make sure to use the best type of potatoes for crispy home fries. Similarly, you can also use tater tots, which always crisp up nicely. Or, you can opt for hash browns, either in shredded form or in patties. Any form of crispy potatoes ultimately will do for breakfast tacos, but if you want to get creative, go with homemade.
Make your own crispy potatoes for the breakfast tacos
Frozen hash browns or tater tots for breakfast tacos are a convenient option and taste great, but if you want to take the tacos to the next level, then you'll want to make your own crispy potatoes. This recipe for diner-style hash browns takes some time, but the crispiness you'll achieve is well worth it. Or, you can use your air fryer for a quicker route to home fries from scratch — most recipes will get you crispy home fries in about 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Just cut the potatoes into ½-inch cubes and toss in oil and the seasonings of your choice. Salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika are pretty classic — or if you want to make it a bit more interesting, craft your own taco seasoning mix to toss them in before air-frying.
With your potatoes ready to go, all that's left to do is add other vegetarian-friendly fillings to these breakfast tacos. Crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese are all you really need. Or keep it vegan with a Mexican tofu scramble and plant-based cheese. If you want to make the tacos more filling, you can add avocado slices or scramble your eggs with black beans, onion and peppers. Serve with your toppings of choice like salsa, pickled red onions, hot sauce and sour cream.