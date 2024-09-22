Give Your Pumpkin Cheesecake Extra Protein With One Ingredient

Summer is winding down and the leaves are starting to turn. You know what that means for us foodies: Desserts with fall's warm and spicy flavors sound heavenly just about now. What better way to celebrate the change of the season than with a pumpkin cheesecake? The name alone sounds delicious. But there's a simple ingredient that won't just upgrade your pumpkin cheesecake's taste, it'll boost its protein content: cottage cheese.

By swapping cream cheese with cottage cheese in your batter, you create a more complex-tasting cheesecake that's also more filling. If you're feeling indulgent, it's not a bad post-workout treat for those looking to up their protein intake. This extra protein can help you recover after exercise and keep you feeling satisfied. Plus, as the weather turns cooler, it might just help you stay a little warmer too. Really, there's no better way to celebrate the change of the season than this.