Giada De Laurentiis' Burger Topping Tip Will Have You Drooling
Celebrity chef, TV host, and award-winning food personality Giada de Laurentiis is known for her unforgettable Italian recipes, from beloved traditions like her mom's focaccia to modernized takes like air fryer arancini. With that in mind, it may be surprising to find that she has tricks up her sleeve for a humble dish so often associated with the U.S.: the hamburger. Yet when you learn the trick for de Laurentiis' go-to topping, you'll see the genius in the way she borrows from the Italian playbook.
While to many of us, the perfect cheeseburger will have a slice of American cheese, or even a crumble of goat cheese or gorgonzola if you're feeling fancy, in de Laurentiis' house, it gets the Italian treatment with a crispy disc of savory, salty parmesan cheese. This is known as a "frico" in Italian. By cooking shreds of parmesan and fusing them together in a crispy chip, you not only add major umami flavor to your burger, but a textural pop that is sheer brilliance in contrast to a soft bun and tender patty.
Creating de Laurentiis' topping couldn't be simpler. After lining a baking pan with parchment paper, you'll only need to arrange grated parmesan cheese into thin circles about the size and shape of your burger patty and bun, and then bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 9 or 10 minutes.
Making and using your parmesan crisps
You'll know that your parmesan crisps are done when they're slightly browned and have that bubbly, irresistible look. Do check on them at least once to make sure they don't turn black and burnt before you know it. After they are totally cool, they'll be pleasingly crisp, so you can easily lift them off the pan and layer them into your burger. Stick to your standard fixin's, or opt for complementary elements like peppery arugula and balsamic-infused onions to really lean into the Italian inspiration. Giada de Laurentiis also likes just a splash of colatura, a super-savory Italian fish sauce.
You can customize these crisps by sprinkling on seasonings like black pepper, poppy or sesame seeds, dried herbs, or even chili powder for a kick. You can also swap parmesan for pecorino to mimic a cacio e pepe flavor profile, or even enjoy these crisps as a snack all on their own, paired with a spiced mayo-based dipping sauce for a creamy counterpoint. There are many cooking tips from Giada de Laurentiis you need to know, but with this subtly Italian-style upgrade, your own home may be the site of one of the best burgers in America.