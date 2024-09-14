Giada De Laurentiis' Burger Topping Tip Will Have You Drooling

Celebrity chef, TV host, and award-winning food personality Giada de Laurentiis is known for her unforgettable Italian recipes, from beloved traditions like her mom's focaccia to modernized takes like air fryer arancini. With that in mind, it may be surprising to find that she has tricks up her sleeve for a humble dish so often associated with the U.S.: the hamburger. Yet when you learn the trick for de Laurentiis' go-to topping, you'll see the genius in the way she borrows from the Italian playbook.

While to many of us, the perfect cheeseburger will have a slice of American cheese, or even a crumble of goat cheese or gorgonzola if you're feeling fancy, in de Laurentiis' house, it gets the Italian treatment with a crispy disc of savory, salty parmesan cheese. This is known as a "frico" in Italian. By cooking shreds of parmesan and fusing them together in a crispy chip, you not only add major umami flavor to your burger, but a textural pop that is sheer brilliance in contrast to a soft bun and tender patty.

Creating de Laurentiis' topping couldn't be simpler. After lining a baking pan with parchment paper, you'll only need to arrange grated parmesan cheese into thin circles about the size and shape of your burger patty and bun, and then bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 9 or 10 minutes.