Alton Brown's Take On The Espresso Martini Features An Unusual Spirit

As a long-time Food Network star, Alton Brown serves as an incredible guide when it comes to food. The beloved chef also knows his stuff when it comes to cocktails, and his take on the espresso martini, called The Relic, features an ingredient you might not expect, but should definitely try: Fernet Branca. Traditional espresso martinis feature vodka, espresso, and coffee liquor, but Brown's adds an additional layer of flavor with a measure of the spirit.

The bitter, herbaceous, bartender favorite might sound like an unusual pairing for the other coffee-forward ingredients, but it makes the cocktail taste layered, robust, and less sweet than traditional versions. Not only does Brown's espresso martini contain Fernet, but it also contains Amaro Nonino, an amaro that's commonly used in Paper Planes. His version leans into the bitterness of coffee, and the result is a beverage that pushes the boundaries of what an espresso martini can be.