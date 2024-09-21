Alton Brown's Take On The Espresso Martini Features An Unusual Spirit
As a long-time Food Network star, Alton Brown serves as an incredible guide when it comes to food. The beloved chef also knows his stuff when it comes to cocktails, and his take on the espresso martini, called The Relic, features an ingredient you might not expect, but should definitely try: Fernet Branca. Traditional espresso martinis feature vodka, espresso, and coffee liquor, but Brown's adds an additional layer of flavor with a measure of the spirit.
The bitter, herbaceous, bartender favorite might sound like an unusual pairing for the other coffee-forward ingredients, but it makes the cocktail taste layered, robust, and less sweet than traditional versions. Not only does Brown's espresso martini contain Fernet, but it also contains Amaro Nonino, an amaro that's commonly used in Paper Planes. His version leans into the bitterness of coffee, and the result is a beverage that pushes the boundaries of what an espresso martini can be.
What is Fernet?
Fernet is a type of Italian liquor that hails from the 19th century. A popular type of Fernet is called Fernet-Branca, which is what Brown's recipe calls for. It's bitter, herbaceous, slightly minty, and extremely strong in flavor. At 39% ABV, it's boozier than some other digestives or amaros, but not quite as strong as, say, whiskey. As with many unique spirits, the exact recipe for Fernet-Branca is kept top-secret, but it's known to contain 27 ingredients. It has a dark, reddish-brown hue and was historically known to have medicinal properties. Sometimes called the "bartender's handshake," it's popular amongst hospitality industry professionals.
Although it's often consumed as a room-temperature shot, Fernet also works well with coke (Fernet and Coke is extremely popular in Argentina) as well as in cocktails. It can be polarizing on its own, which is why it works well in the context of an espresso martini, since the other flavors help make the bracing bitterness more approachable. If you're learning to love Fernet Branca, we recommend starting with a cocktail that only contains a small amount rather than drinking it neat.
Tips for making Alton Brown's espresso martini
Whether you're making Alton Brown's Fernet-infused recipe or a Brooklyn espresso martini, there are a few tips you should keep in mind to ensure your cocktail comes out frothy and delicious. While you can get away with eyeballing the ingredients for some cocktail recipes, this is not one of them. Since Fermet has such a strong flavor, adding too much will throw the entire flavor profile off balance — be sure to measure carefully.
Fresh espresso is key in any good espresso martini, as it's what helps give the drink the frothy layer of foam on the top of the glass. However, if you don't have espresso, you can substitute for extra-strong coffee, just don't expect the drink to be as foamy. Most espresso martini recipes are garnished with three espresso beans, but Brown's calls for a twist of orange. The touch of citrus brings out the flavors in the amaros, so don't skip this step. Orange and coffee are a tasty duo that work extremely well together in this context.