Don't Toss That Stale Loaf Of Bread, Make Panzanella Salad Instead

Discovering that your loaf of bread has gone stale can be a serious bummer. Even the best laid meal plans can fall through, so the next time you find yourself with bread that's seen fresher days, don't panic. Although your initial reaction might be to toss it, there are plenty of ways to avoid having to throw it away. French toast is a great go-to option, but if you want something on the savory spectrum, try making panzanella salad instead.

Panzanella salad is a tasty Italian dish that's traditionally made with dried bread, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, basil, and a simple vinaigrette. The bread serves as more than just a crouton, as it's one of the core components of the dish. Since it absorbs moisture from the tomatoes and the dressing, using bread that's a little dry and stale is actually ideal as it helps prevent the dish from being too soggy.