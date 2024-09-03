Clever Methods To Make Sure Your Sandwich Isn't A Soggy Mess

Bowser gave us a few great tips on how to keep your sandwiches fresh and in optimal condition when taking them on the go. For example, if you're bringing them to a picnic, Bowser suggests keeping all of the ingredients separate and assembling the sandwiches on-site, instead of making them ahead of time. "It keeps the food fresher and if you're really trying to avoid soggy, [this method] is the way to go. Keeping things simple with sliced salami or tinned fish makes it easy to put together a delicious and tasty sandwich. And everyone can choose the ingredients that they like best," he remarks.

If you prefer to have the sandwiches already made, Bowser recommends wrapping each one individually using wax paper or parchment paper. Or, you can use his "pro-tip" — dry ice. "Dry ice is a great way to keep your food cool — especially if your picnic is a day-long event, or you're going camping or backpacking without access to refrigeration for a while," he explains. You just have to make sure to wrap the dry ice in a paper towel and keep the ingredients — namely, any greens and fruit — from touching it. You can find dry ice at ice cream shops; Bowser suggests asking for a 1- or 2-pound chunk, which can be placed in your cooler to keep everything chilled.