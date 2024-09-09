The Difference Between A Black And White Milkshake And Regular Chocolate

In life, we are often faced with making very difficult decisions. For some people, one of those fraught judgment calls comes down to flavor: decadent, rich and cravable chocolate, or floral, complex, and classic vanilla.

Fortunately, when we step into the ice cream shop, we can have it both ways — and that's thanks to the composition of a treat known as the black and white milkshake. At a glance, you may see one of these served up in a glass and identify it as a chocolate shake — and you'd be very close. Both are thick, satisfying drinks made from blending scoops of ice cream with milk and chocolate syrup.

However, there's a very slight but important distinction here. Whereas a straight up chocolate shake features chocolate ice cream, the black and white relies on vanilla scoops as its foundation. The result is a sweet and chocolatey treat, but one that exercises some restraint. The black and white strikes an ideal equilibrium and is a perfect way to showcase the ways chocolate and vanilla work well together.